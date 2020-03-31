Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLUG ISIN: LU2010095458 Ticker-Symbol: GFG 
Xetra
31.03.20
09:37 Uhr
1,062 Euro
-0,058
-5,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,063
1,130
10:00
1,063
1,130
10:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA1,062-5,18 %