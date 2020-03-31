Technavio has been monitoring the mouthwash market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.55 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Johnson Services, Procter Gamble, and Unilever are some of the major market participants. The awareness about oral health will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Awareness about oral health has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Mouthwash Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Mouthwash Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Alcohol-containing Mouthwash
- Alcohol-free Mouthwash
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- End-user
- Adult
- Children
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Mouthwash Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mouthwash market report covers the following areas:
- Mouthwash Market Size
- Mouthwash Market Trends
- Mouthwash Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the mouthwash market growth during the next few years.
Mouthwash Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mouthwash market, including some of the vendors such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Johnson Services, Procter Gamble, and Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mouthwash market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mouthwash Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mouthwash market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mouthwash market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mouthwash market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mouthwash market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Alcohol-containing mouthwash Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Alcohol-free mouthwash Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Adult Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Children Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ACTION
- Market segmentation by action
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of private-label brands
- Access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategy
- Growing demand for alcohol-free mouthwash
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson Johnson Services
- Procter Gamble
- Unilever
PART 17: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 18: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
