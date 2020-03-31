Wirecard Launches 'Innovation for Now' Initiative Together With Other Leading Companies and Strengthens its Offerings for Affected Businesses During the COVID-19 Crisis

- Together with Futur/io, Wirecard launches the 'Innovation for Now' platform where merchants can find assistance packages from leading companies like SAP and Wirecard

- Wirecard offers a range of low-cost solutions for affected merchants that want to implement digital solutions quickly and easily

- The simple online payment solution Pay-by-Link now enables every merchant to receive payments in real time via smartphone, even without an own online shop

ASCHHEIM, Germany, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is launching an initiative to support businesses of all sizes and industries: Together with Futur/io, Wirecard is launching the 'Innovation for Now' platform where merchants can find assistance packages from leading companies like SAP and Wirecard. The aim of the initiative is to bundle the offerings of all major tech companies in Germany and make them more easily accessible to merchants affected by COVID-19.

The initiative includes discounted or free use of digital payment solutions, and a rapid product integration. Part of the offering includes use of the Pay-by-Link solution at no cost, which enables every merchant to receive digital payments in real time, even without an online shop.

"We are calling on leading companies to actively participate in our 'Innovation for Now' initiative," said Jörn Leogrande, Executive Vice President Innovation Labs and Value Added Services at Wirecard. "Now, more than ever, it is important that we act together, and combine and share our knowledge."

"We welcome this joint initiative by Futur/io and Wirecard," added Stefan Schoepfel, Vice President SAP Services. "SAP is pleased to contribute with the aim of helping businesses better master the challenges COVID-19 presents. Our offer is aimed at businesses of all sizes, and is available to both current and new customers."

Here is the complete Wirecard offer at a glance: https://www.wirecard.com/support-package

Pay-by-Link free for European merchants

Pay-by-Link is ideal for businesses of all kinds. The solution enables them to offer customers digital payment options despite not having an online presence, or in addition to it. Restaurants or bakeries, for example, can use the solution to set up an 'order ahead' service. The payment link can be emailed or texted, for example via WhatsApp, before the item or service is delivered, securing the payment for the business and eliminating the handling of cash altogether.

360-degree online shop solution

Checkout Portal is ideal for merchants that want to have an online presence across Europe as soon as possible. With Checkout Portal, merchants can offer customers convenient and secure payment via a wide range of payment methods. Checkout Portal works with all major shop systems; merchants can receive the corresponding shop extensions from Wirecard. Checkout Portal is available immediately free of charge for the first six months. Wirecard also offers free consulting and workshops on optimizing merchants' online presence.

Small retailers in Germany and Austria can also make use of the SUPR shop solution. As part of the Wirecard initiative, merchants can use SUPR free of charge for the first six months.

State of the art payment terminals

In addition, Wirecard offers merchants who rely on face-to-face interactions the use of a Smart POS terminal. The state of the art terminal is powered by the leading Android operating system, and enables end-customers to make secure and contactless payments. Wirecard will provide merchants with the Smart POS terminal free of charge for the first six months.

Innovation for Now

Via the online platform InnovationForNow, companies can exchange information, learn about assistance packages, and collectively find ways to innovatively adapt their business models to the COVID-19 crisis. The platform is part of the initiative under the same name, which was launched together with Futur/io. Under the motto Helping people help themselves, other companies are invited to follow the initiative and share their COVID-19 offerings. SAP is already a partner.

The initiative of Wirecard and Futur/io is based on innovation. With the 'Innovation for Now' platform, the aim is to find practical solutions and create new initiatives in order to provide concrete and long-term assistance in the form of expertise, services and other offerings. These include solutions for connected working, home office and other digitalization offerings.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and couponing, data analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at www.wirecard.com .

About Futur/io:

Futur/io is an institute that focuses on exponentially growing technologies and a desirable future, and additionally offers leadership training. The "Faculty" is led by various experts from the research and science fields, and industry.

About SAP:

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com