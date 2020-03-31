The Chinese manufacturer says the first products exited the factory 11 days after mass production started. The panels were launched by the company late last month.Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar says it has shipped its first lot of the 500 Vertex modules it launched late last month. The panels, which have a reported 500 W power output, will be supplied to an unnamed developer which is building a 10 MW solar project in Sri Lanka. The financial terms of the supply deal were not revealed by the manufacturer. Jiangsu-based Trina had announced the start of commercial production of the module ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...