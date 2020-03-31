DGAP-Media / 2020-03-31 / 10:00 *FinLab AG: AUTHADA receives certificate as identification service provider * *The identification service of AUTHADA GmbH has been assessed and confirmed according to the Technical Guidelines of the German Federal Office for Information Security. As of March 20, 2020, AUTHADA is now a certified service provider for the eID function.* Darmstadt/Frankfurt, March 31st, 2020 - As of March 20, 2020, AUTHADA GmbH, a portfolio company of Frankfurt-based FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), has been officially certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) according to TR-03128 as service provider for the eID function. For this certification, the compliance of the identification service of AUTHADA GmbH was checked against the Technical Guideline BSI TR-03128 and confirmed by the BSI. The certification as an identification service provider entitles AUTHADA now to perform identifications for its customers for all business purposes. This means in particular: Previously, AUTHADA GmbH was limited, while working on behalf of its clients, to regulated markets (with a legal basis for the collection of identity data) when identifying persons using their electronic identity (eID). For example, when opening a current account, a new customer identifies himself to the bank with the digital identification solution from AUTHADA. Here the legal basis for identification is the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). The new certification broadens the usability of the electronic identification immensely; the identification solution can now be used in the financial sector and the insurance and telecommunications industry, as well as in eCommerce, eHealth, eBetting or in the mobility sector. "Through the certification as a service provider for the eID function, AUTHADA GmbH will be able to develop markets that are not subject to regulation - such as the eCommerce industry - in addition to regulated markets such as the financial sector," says Andreas Plies, CEO and co-founder of AUTHADA GmbH. "The opening of new markets for AUTHADA in this way means an enormously positive development, which will have a noticeable effect on the company's growth. The basis for certification as a service provider for the eID function was already established last year: With the official certification according to ISO/IEC 27001 by TÜV PROFICERT, the certification body of TÜV Hessen, received in October 2019, the certification process was initiated, which has now been successfully completed: AUTHADA is an identification service provider (IDA) according to the Technical Guideline of the Federal Office for Information Security BSI TR-03128. *About AUTHADA GmbH:* AUTHADA is a Darmstadt-based cybersecurity startup founded in May 2015. AUTHADA's identification solutions build on the electronic identity card's eID functionality. With the help of a mobile or stationary NFC-enabled smartphone, people can be identified in seconds remotely or on site. The company is legally compliant in accordance with German and EU legislation and user compliant based on the certification of identification security solutions by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With its eID service, AUTHADA now offers a leading technology that has already been implemented by a range of well-established customers. AUTHADA is an ISO/IEC 27001 certified company since October 2019. This international information security standard ensures that AUTHADA complies with extensive information security requirements and conforms with stringent data protection measures. *Press contact:* AUTHADA GmbH Ruth Weber presse@authada.de Phone: +49 6151 2752 500 www.authada.de *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. 