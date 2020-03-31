Technavio has been monitoring the rugged devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.27 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Datalogic, Handheld Group, Honeywell International, Panasonic, and Zebra Technologies are some of the major market participants. The advantages of rugged devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Advantages of rugged devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Rugged Devices Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Military And Defense
- Commercial
- Government
- Type
- Semi-rugged
- Fully-rugged
- Ultra-rugged
- Product
- Mobile Computers
- Tablets/notebooks
- Scanners
- Air Quality Monitors
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged devices market report covers the following areas:
- Rugged Devices Market Size
- Rugged Devices Market Trends
- Rugged Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies strategic collaborations among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years.
Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rugged devices market, including some of the vendors such as Datalogic, Handheld Group, Honeywell International, Panasonic, and Zebra Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rugged devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rugged devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors
