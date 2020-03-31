Technavio has been monitoring the rugged devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.27 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Datalogic, Handheld Group, Honeywell International, Panasonic, and Zebra Technologies are some of the major market participants. The advantages of rugged devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advantages of rugged devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Rugged Devices Market is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial Military And Defense Commercial Government



Type Semi-rugged Fully-rugged Ultra-rugged



Product Mobile Computers Tablets/notebooks Scanners Air Quality Monitors



Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged devices market report covers the following areas:

Rugged Devices Market Size

Rugged Devices Market Trends

Rugged Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies strategic collaborations among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years.

Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rugged devices market, including some of the vendors such as Datalogic, Handheld Group, Honeywell International, Panasonic, and Zebra Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rugged devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rugged Devices Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface



2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Military and defense Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Rugged mobile computers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rugged tablets/notebooks Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rugged scanners Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rugged air quality monitors Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Semi-rugged Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fully-rugged Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ultra-rugged Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging applications of rugged handheld devices

Increased demand for IoT based rugged handheld devices

Strategic collaborations among market participants

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Datalogic

Handheld Group

Honeywell International

Panasonic

Zebra Technologies

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

