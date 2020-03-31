Visiongain Publishes Van Market Outlook 2020-2030 Market Report

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis ($b Value & '000 units Volume), by End-User (Commercial Van, Personal Van, Emergency Van, Other Van) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Automotive OEMs, Companies & Manufacturers
The increasing mergers and acquisition in this sector, have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $40bn van market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of Increasing demand for vans especially in North America, Asia Pacific automobile sector modernization and increasing online delivery services.
Report highlights
100+ Tables, Charts, And Graphs
Analysis of Key Players
• Ashok Leyland
• Force Motors
• Honda Motor
• Hyundai Motor Company
• Mahindra & Mahindra
• Ford Motor Company
• Groupe PSA
• Fiat Automobiles
• IVECO
• Daimler AG
• Mitsubishi
• Nissan
• Groupe Renault
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• General Motor Company
• Volkswagen of America
• Tata Group
Global Van Market Forecast From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
Van End User Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Commercial Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Personal Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Emergency Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Others Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
Van Size Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Small Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Compact Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Mid-size Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Large Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
Van Fuel Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Diesel Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Gasoline Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Electric Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
Regional Van Market Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• US Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Canada Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Rest of North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• France Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Germany Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• UK Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Russia Van Market 2020-2030($m)
• Spain Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Italy Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Rest of Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
Asia-Pacific Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• China Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• India Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Japan Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Australia Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• South Korea Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Rest of APAC Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
Latin America Middle East & Africa Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)
• Brazil Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• MEA Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
• Rest of Latin America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the van industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which end-user should you focus upon?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
Adrian Steel
BMC Commercial Vehicles
BMW
Buick
BYD
Chery
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Citroën
Citroen-Groupe PSA
CNH Industrial Group
Dacia
Daihatsu
Daimler AG
Dodge
FCA Ram
Fiat Automobiles S.p.A
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V(FCA)
Ford Motor Company
FSC
GAZ
Glas
GM
GM Korea
GMC
Groupe PSA
HAITEC
Hermes
Hertz
Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)
Holden
Honda
Hyundai
Isuzu
IVECO
IVECO New Zealand
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
Jeep
Kia
LeasePlan
Luxgen
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd)
Mahindra (China) Tractor Co. Ltd.
Mahindra Europe S.r.l
Mahindra Group
Mahindra South Africa
Mahindra USA Inc.
Maruti Suzuki
Mazda Motor Corporation
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Mercedes-Benz/Freightliner
Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd,
Morgan Olson
Navistar, Inc.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Opel/Vauxhall
Proton
Pyonghwa Motors
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
SAIC-GM-Wuling
SEAT
Shanghai GM
SsangYong Motor Company
Star Trucks International
Subaru
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Tata Chemicals
Tata Communications
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Global Beverages
Tata Group
Tata Motors
Tata Power
Tata Steel
Tata Teleservices
Textron Inc
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Titan
Toyota Coaster
Toyota Motor Corporation
Vauxhall
Volkswagen Group
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Volkswagen of America, Inc
Waymo
Wuling Motors
Yulon Motor
Organisations mentioned
ACEA
National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA)
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)
