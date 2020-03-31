Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 Ticker-Symbol: NNND 
Frankfurt
31.03.20
11:29 Uhr
44,520 Euro
-0,230
-0,51 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,410
44,810
11:48
44,605
44,780
11:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TENCENT
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD44,520-0,51 %
VIVENDI SA19,535+7,54 %