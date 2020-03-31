Subscription rights in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 April 2020. As of the same date, DK0060955854 (AGILC) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061279833 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Agillic, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 3:20 Shareholders in Agillic A/S will be allocated 3 subscription rights per share. 20 subscriptions are required to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 6 April - 22 April 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 193667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: AGILC T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agillic makes a rights issue of up to 1,276,628 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 19.20. Subscription period: 8 April - 24 April 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Tofte & Company, Sasja Dalgaard, tel. 26 10 08 77 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=766707