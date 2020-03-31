KAZIA THERAPEUTICS

In the current viral pandemic, it is worth recalling that brain cancers will arise during and after the epidemic. The core business case for Kazia remains strong as it is developing the only brain penetrating PI3K inhibitor agent in trials to treat glioblastoma. In the current Phase II, the 21-patient expansion cohort was fully recruited in February. No hospitalisation is needed to continue with this study; it is oral dosing. The potentially pivotal Phase III using the AGILE trial network is on track for an H220 start. H120 results showed cash of A$6.4m. Our indicative value remains A$137m.

