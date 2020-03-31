Issuer Information: Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs Org. no: 471283-0459 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 20 0513 ISIN code IS0000031847 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20200513 Bonds/bills: Bills Total issued amount 20.450.000.000 kr. Total amount 0 previously issued Amount issued at this 20.450.000.000 kr. time Denomination in CSD 1 kr. Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bill Amortization type, if N/A other Currency ISK Currency, if other N/A Issue date April 1, 2020 First ordinary May 13, 2020 installment date Total number of 1 installments Installment frequency N/A Maturity date May 13, 2020 Interest rate N/A Floating interest rate, if applicable Floating interest rate, if other Premium Simple/compound Simple interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention ACT/360 Day count convention, if other Interest from date N/A First ordinary coupon N/A date Coupon frequency N/A Total number of coupon N/A payments If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean Clean Price price If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed No Name of index N/A Daily index or monthly NA index Daily index or monthly N/A index, if other Base index value N/A Index base date N/A Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans agency, date) Nov. 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Nov. 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic --------------------------------------------------------- Additional information No --------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland Date of Application March 30, 2020 for Admission to Trading Date of Approval of March 30, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading Date of admission to April 1, 2020 trading Order book ID RIKV_20_0513 Instrument subtype T-Bills Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS Static volatility No guards Dynamic volatility No guards MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond