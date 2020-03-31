Digital Theatre Partners The Old Vic to Enable Online Screening of Samuel Beckett Double Bill for Audience Affected by Cancelled Performances

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Theatre is proud to support The Old Vic in these unprecedented times by facilitating screenings of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for ticket holders of cancelled performances.

Following the closure of The Old Vic in March 2020, with still two weeks of the run left, disappointed audiences who donated the cost of their ticket will now be able to experience filmed footage of this highly acclaimed production through Digital Theatre services. Online screenings are scheduled to be available on Wednesday 1, Thursday 9, Friday 17 and Saturday 25 April 2020 to those people.

This unique partnership between Digital Theatre and The Old Vic comes from a shared desire to make the performing arts accessible to those that purchased a ticket in the last two weeks of the Endgame production and now cannot attend. In the absence of live performance on this occasion, the sense of a virtual community joining together to celebrate two collector's item Beckett productions, is heartening.

Neelay Patel, Digital Theatre's CEO said, "At this critical time, when theatres across the country are closed, Digital Theatre wants to support the theatre industry as much as possible. We feel privileged to be in a position where we can help The Old Vic by giving them access to our technology and Endgame ticket holders access to our platform. Giving back to the arts is something that Digital Theatre+ has always done with royalty payments made to theatres, theatre producers, actors, musicians, creatives, production staff, writers (for written and AV content) and licensors. Working with The Old Vic, enabling access to Endgame in a double bill with Rough Theatre II for ticket holders of cancelled performances is just another example of our ongoing support."

Gaining access to this film is an opportunity that has been permitted by the writer's estate, the acting company and Creative team in a rarely made decision, which has allowed The Old Vic to say a heartfelt thank you to those patrons helping who have chosen to help sustain the theatre by donating their ticket purchase price.

As well as access to the archive filmed productions, ticket holders will be given free access to Digital Theatre for a 14-day period, a private video message of appreciation from the cast, and a free Friends membership for The Old Vic entitling them to Priority Booking valid for one year.

The Old Vic is now working hard on plans to continue connecting with its audiences in new and inspiring ways during these unchartered circumstances - watch out for updates.

About Digital Theatre

Digital Theatre is a consumer online platform, which enables anyone to watch the world's finest theatre productions anywhere, anytime. People can subscribe for £9.99 a month or rent productions for £7.99 and get unlimited access to 100+ productions from world-leading theatre companies.

Digital Theatre also has an education arm called Digital Theatre+ has offered free access to any Secondary, FE & HE educational institutions across the world at this time. If any education institution wants access please email education-info@digitaltheatre.com or call +44(0)20 3873 1330 (Europe), +1 646 652 0150 (Americas), +852 5808 0068 (Asia)

Digital Theatre+ provides over 3 million students at 2,000+ institutions around the world, who have access to 1,200+ curriculum-linked resources including backstage insights, practitioner interviews, written analysis and 450+ productions.

