Isenolic Olive Leaf Extract Helps Halt Viral Lifecycle

MADRID, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmactive launches its non-GMO olive leaf extract (Olea europaea L) marketed under the brand Isenolic, and grown under fully controlled conditions in the Mediterranean. The extract is standardized to =4% elenolic acid by HPLC. Elenolic acid has been heralded by scientific studies for its positive effect helping to prevent viral seasonal infections and promote immune health.

Olive is the first botanical species mentioned in The Bible: "The fruit will be for food and the leaf for medicine" (Ezekiel 47:12). The use of olive leaves for medicinal purposes dates back to ancient Egypt, where they were considered a divine symbol as well as a popular remedy to combat fever. Similarly, Greek culture also used it to lower fever. Today, the olive leaf is attracting attention for its myriad functional benefits for the immune and cardiovascular systems.

"Elenolic acid is one of the most important olive secondary metabolites, and used by olive trees to naturally fight phytopathogens," explains Alberto Espinel, Head of R&D at Pharmactive. "It is the main bioactive component of olive trees contributing antimicrobial and antiviral functions of olive leaves, and - as determined by scientific studies that date back several decades - specifically targeting influenza A and B types, as well as para-influenza 1,2,3. A number of these studies demonstrate the compound's capabilities in preventing and reducing symptoms of viral and microbial infections, including shortening the duration of colds."

The benefits of elenolic acid are attributed to the compound's inherent multi-target mechanisms of action. Pharmactive's Isenolic elenolic acid, directly penetrates the cells and blocks the entry of specific viruses, effectively putting the brakes on their life cycle. It has also been shown to be a natural neuraminidase inhibitor, recommended by WHO for viral infection management. "Neuraminidase is a key enzyme that is present in the flu virus that acts to disassemble the virus from the host cell membrane, promoting its liberation to infect new cells. Isenolic prevents its liberation and subsequent proliferation," explains Espinel. A recent in vitro study demonstrated this potent inhibition effect of Isenolic on neuraminidase activity.

"Immune-boosting botanicals with roots in ancient or Traditional Medicine are factors that strongly resonate with consumers, who perceive them as natural and effective and respect their long history of safe use," adds Julia Diaz, Marketing Manager of Pharmactive. "Our Isenolic olive leaf extract is locally sourced from olive trees grown in fields in the Mediterranean and using an extraction process that is fully controlled and completely traceable, leveraging ancestral know-how in order to provide a final extract of the highest quality and purity."

Isenolic is water-soluble and can be delivered in a versatile range of supplement formats, including softgels, syrups, powders, and effervescent formulations. It can also be incorporated into food and beverage matrices. The ingredient is non-GMO, non-irradiated, doping free and both halal- and kosher-certified.

