Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Company") announced that it has granted 895,000 aggregate incentive stock options to various employees, officers and directors of the Corporation, under its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.60 per common share and expire on March 31, 2030.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

For further information contact:

Robert Sewell, Chief Executive Officer

bob.sewell@lpcp.ca

(905) 337-2227

