Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MLX4 ISIN: US89417E1091 Ticker-Symbol: PA9 
Tradegate
31.03.20
14:01 Uhr
92,50 Euro
-0,41
-0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,81
92,77
14:42
91,39
92,31
14:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC92,50-0,44 %