Noble Panacea announces Emmy Award-winner Jodie Comer as Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury innovative skincare brand, Noble Panacea, proudly welcomes Jodie Comer as Global Brand Ambassador. Best known for her Emmy Award-winning role as Villanelle in the hit series Killing Eve, Comer is the embodiment of the Noble Panacea spirit - authentic, confident, compassionate and driven. Together, Noble Panacea & Comer will be working to encompass the brand's mission to Think Beautifully - act responsibly, inspire change and elevate the movement to empower women globally.

Noble Panacea was founded on the decades of research of Sir Fraser Stoddart, the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner for Chemistry. Sir Fraser discovered his now patented Organic Molecular Vessel (OMV) Technology, which allows for the superior protection, penetration, and programmed time-release of potent active ingredients which form the cornerstone of the brand.

Committed to her acting craft, Comer is a rising star on stage and screen. Since 2018, Comer has starred as assassin, Villanelle, in the globally-acclaimed series Killing Eve - a role that earned her an Emmy Award in the category of "Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series." Looking to the years ahead, Comer is set to star in a multitude of film projects, and will be collaborating alongside Noble Panacea to support the brand's continued global commitments to promote sustainability and women's empowerment through its innovative product launches and philanthropic partnership with Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation to position girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration with Noble Panacea and this is the very start of the journey. The brand is so forward thinking and it's amazing to think where they could lead. Beauty is more than aesthetics. There is so much science and research that has gone into the making of Noble Panacea products. The brand is authentic and innovative and I think it will inspire a lot of people to think differently about what they're buying into and consuming. Ultimately, I believe in the integrity of the brand. In return the team believes in me which is deeply encouraging and exemplifies what Noble Panacea stands for," explains Jodie Comer.

As Céline Talabaza, CEO of Noble Panacea adds, "During this time we all need a source of inspiration, an example of compassion and she is that. Jodie is the dynamic, contemporary muse perfectly matched to our disruptive movement in beauty. She has dedicated herself to her craft in the same way our founder, Sir Fraser Stoddart, has to his, with tremendous success and even more promise for the future. Jodie embodies the versatility of authentic beauty, a beauty that extends far beyond the visible. Her humility, her passion, and her grace are the essence of the Noble Panacea woman."

Noble Panacea believes in the power of science and holds social responsibility to support young women's education and development in the field of science in high regard. Talabaza adds, "We believe science is the solution to many challenges we are currently facing and it is essential to support young women's education in that sense."

ABOUT NOBLE PANACEA

Noble Panacea was founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his lifework researching molecular motion and has since overseen the development of Noble Panacea. The result is two first-to-market ranges of skincare products - The Absolute & The Brilliant - that deliver transformational efficacy through the Organic Molecular Vessel (OMV) Technology.

In effort to achieve Noble Panacea's global commitment to Responsible Beauty and a more sustainable future, consumers are invited to send their empty Active Daily Doses back to Noble Panacea through a national recycling program in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle.

Over the course of Sir Fraser Stoddart's career, he is proud to have mentored over 500 students from 50 countries in the field of science. Noble Panacea is committed to their global partnership with Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation and a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be the leaders of tomorrow. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up will be working to globally empower girls' development through education.

Noble Panacea is now available online. Please visit www.noblepanacea.com for more information.

