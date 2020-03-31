Custom Protection Services Inc.: Custom Protection Successfully Launches Frontline Coronavirus Screening Service

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) ("Custom Protection', "CSPS', or the "Company'), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, is excited to announce that it has successfully completed its first frontline engagement for its recently launched solution, designed to screen for Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), the respiratory illness that results from infection by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 virus ("SARS-CoV-2").

This initial contract is with a leading Houston-based construction company. Over 75 employees were screened on the first day under engagement.

"For companies that can't virtualize operations and go to a remote participation model for employees, the difference between surviving and shutting down is frontline screening," stated George Rutherford, President of Custom Protection Services. "We are extremely pleased at how smoothly and efficiently initial testing went. Our procedure is quick and noninvasive, but professional-grade and accurate."

According to Johns Hopkins University, which has become a trusted source for leading-edge data on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US just overtook China and Italy, becoming the new epicenter of the global outbreak. The growth in confirmed cases has expanded at an increasing daily rate. There are now confirmed cases in all 50 US states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

Custom Protection recently announced the launch of a rapid, noninvasive frontline screening solution for COVID-19, similar to the process currently being employed at major airports. Demand for this type of solution is growing rapidly as recognition sets in by many commercial firms that this problem isn't going to just go away. The Company has fielded a large number of incoming inquires since announcing the launching this product.

Rutherford continued, "This new service proves how flexible and efficient the Custom Protection team is. We identified the opportunity, developed the logistics and procedures, secured the necessary equipment and manpower, tested the procedures, and went to market with a viable product in under 10 days."

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Company Contact Information:

Tel: 936-703-5855

Email: info@customprotectionservices.com

Website: https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/customprotectioninvestor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/customproteci1

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Services Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Custom Protection Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583218/Custom-Protection-Successfully-Launches-Frontline-Coronavirus-Screening-Service