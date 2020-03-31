Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.03.2020
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
31.03.2020 | 14:15
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 31

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

31 March 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
James de Uphaugh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
549300HV0VXCRONER808
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares 25 pence each
Identification code
ISINGB003052338
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
420.5p per share10,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10,000
- PriceTotal price £42,050
e)Date of the transaction
 30 March 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Brian Smith/ Jenny Thompson
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited020 7653 9690
Company Secretary

END

