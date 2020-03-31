Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - PDMR Shareholding

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

31 March 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

James de Uphaugh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc b) LEI

549300HV0VXCRONER808 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 25 pence each Identification code ISIN GB003052338 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 420.5p per share 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 10,000 - Price Total price £42,050 e) Date of the transaction

30 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Brian Smith/ Jenny Thompson PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690 Company Secretary

END