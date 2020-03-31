Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article discussing Innoviom, Inc. and stress management during the "new normal" in our society today.





The COVID-19 outbreak has become a major source of stress over the past several weeks. In addition to the fear and anxiety of disease, quarantines and "stay at home" orders have contributed to stress levels, leading to poor sleep, unhealthy eating, and other side-effects. It's important for everyone to take inventory of their health and take action.

Let's take a look at some strategies to cope with these heightened stress and anxiety levels, as well as how cannabidiol (CBD) and adaptogens could play a role.

How to Reduce Stress & Anxiety

There are many different ways to cope with the fear and anxiety stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. While some people already have good routines in place, others may have to build new habits and integrate them into a completely new lifestyle under lockdown. The good news is that there's plenty of good advice from the experts.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had several recommendations:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media.

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, exercise regularly (away from others), try to get plenty of sleep and avoid smoking cigarettes, alcohol and drugs.

Connect with others remotely using voice calls or video chats and discuss how you're feeling and any concerns.

Take time to yourself and try new activities that you might enjoy.

Other common suggestions include:

Practice mindfulness by focusing on the present moment from time to time.

Limit access to stressors by refusing non-essential tasks that are stressful and allowing yourself to take breaks.

Delegate some responsibilities to others where possible, such as asking children to do the dishes.

While most people have experienced an impact from the crisis, those with pre-existing mental health conditions should be especially cognizant of worsening symptoms. Parents should also monitor the stress levels of children and teens that may experience more intense feelings. Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days.

CBD & Adaptogens Could Help

There are many different foods and beverages that have a demonstrated ability to promote relaxation and reduced stress levels.

Most people are familiar with the benefits of green tea, chamomile, lavender and lemon balm when it comes to stress reduction. These ingredients are often referred to as adaptogens - or non-toxic plants that help the body resist physical, chemical or biological stressors. Many of them have been used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic healing traditions.





Cannabidiol, or CBD, has also become a popular wellness product over the past several months. In early stage studies, researchers found that CBD may alter serotonin signals that modulate feelings of anxiety and depression. A generalized anxiety disorder study, for instance, showed that CBD reduced stress in animals, such as rats.

Innoviom's goal is to bring these ingredients to consumers through functional beverages. It's flagship Tranquini brand is a natural de-stress drink that contains a unique blend of these relaxing adaptogens. Meanwhile, Wowie by Tranquini combines these adaptogens with hemp extract to provide an even greater relaxation effect.

Unlike other companies, Innoviom has taken the research into adaptogens and CBD and turned it into great tasting functional drinks - with a focus on the great tasting part! Tranquini is distributed through U.S. chains, such as Meijer, and via distributors, such as KeHE and UNFI. Wowie is also being rolled out in jurisdictions where sales are permitted.





Looking Ahead

Innoviom is led by CEO Ahmed El Azizi, former Global VP of Functional Beverages at PepsiCo, who has over 20 years of beverage experience. He's joined by Group CFO Christine Morcos, who came from Pfizer, Gillette and P&G and Chief Growth Officer Julia Trofimova, a former employee of several consumer product companies, including RedBull.





The company's experienced consumer products team recognized an emerging market opportunity and has the ability to execute on an aggressive growth plan.

Accredited investors interested in learning more about investing in Innoviom can sign up to receive its investor deck and offering details.

Statements not evaluated by the FDA.

Click here to read the full article: https://www.cannabisfn.com/coping-with-stress-during-the-covid-19-outbreak-with-cbd-adaptogens/

