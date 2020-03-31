Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced an update on corporate activities with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To prioritize the health and welfare of our staff and community, three weeks ago Play MPE moved operations to remote work locations to address considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The transition was smooth and the Company continues to meet all client requirements. The Company continues to monitor activities within the Play MPE and has observed no adverse impact from the pandemic.

"We know that our clients will play a role in lifting our spirits, as they always have, and our staff take enormous pride in helping them do just that. " said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO of Play MPE.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

