31.03.2020
OptiGroup Completes the Acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today completes the acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway. Through the acquisition, the business area Facility, Safety & Foodservice will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of cleaning, hygiene and facility management supplies. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Skovly-Gruppen, with revenues of approximately NOK 125 million, is a Norwegian full service wholesaler of professional cleaning and hygiene products.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Jakob Zahle
Senior Vice President M&A
Tel. +45-51203030

Stefan Sikander
Corporate Communication Director
Tel. +46-706-404684

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/optigroup-completes-the-acquisition-of-skovly-gruppen-as-in-norway,c3077852

© 2020 PR Newswire