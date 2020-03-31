OptiGroup Completes the Acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today completes the acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway. Through the acquisition, the business area Facility, Safety & Foodservice will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of cleaning, hygiene and facility management supplies. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Skovly-Gruppen, with revenues of approximately NOK 125 million, is a Norwegian full service wholesaler of professional cleaning and hygiene products.

