Exro Technologies Inc.: Werner Kitz, Leading Engineer from Siemens, Joins Exro Business Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO);(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce Werner Kitz, an industry leader in electric motors and drives, has joined the Exro Business Advisory Board ("Advisory Board").

A senior executive and engineer at Siemens for more than 25 years, Mr. Kitz brings a global perspective to innovation and manufacturing in the power-conversion sector.

Mr. Kitz graduated from Rheinisch Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH-Aachen) in 1981, where he focused on motors, drives and power distribution. He quickly made his mark at Siemens.

In 1982, he became an electrical engineer at Siemens' motor factory in Nuremberg, Germany. Within a year, he was promoted to Siemens' headquarters to focus on engineering and automation in the metals aspect of the industry.

In 1998, he was promoted to director of engineering for Siemens' large drives division in global markets. There he was responsible for innovation in variable speed drives for metals, O&G, test stands and new market development for high-power and high-torque applications. In 2014, he took on the role as vice-president of mill drives, in the company's minerals industry division. He retired in 2019.

"Werner has played a major role at Siemens - and the world's electrical motor and drive sector - for more than a quarter of a century," said Josh Sobil, Exro's Chief Commercial Officer. "Werner's insight, ingenuity and experience will help us accelerate the commercialization of Exro technology into the global marketplace."

"I am happy to join the Business Advisory Board to assist Josh and the Exro team in bringing Exro's technology to market," said Mr. Kitz. "Exro has the potential to add significant value to industrial sectors worldwide, ensuring we get more from the energy we use to power electric motors and powertrains."

After almost a decade of research and development, Exro is now in its commercialization phase. Sobil, along with CEO Sue Ozdemir, who was appointed Exro's CEO in September 2019 after serving as CEO of GE's Small Industrial Motors Division, are leading a strategy to introduce Exro to the automotive, energy, agricultural and recreational sectors, among others.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro facilitates the transition to clean energy by providing products and services to manufacturers to increase the efficiency and reliability of power systems, including electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro's patented technology enhances energy systems by dynamically sensing and adapting variable inputs and optimally matching them to desired outputs, creating measurable performance gains and extended lifespan. The widespread applications of the technology apply to optimizing the performance of electric vehicles, UAVs, and ship drives, as well as pumps, industrial motors, and energy capture from wind and tides.

