The "Europe Powder Coating Market, By Resin Chemistry (Polyester, Epoxy Polyester Hybrid, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane Others), By End Use, By Country (Germany, UK, France, etc.) Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2014 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Powder Coating Market is projected to surpass 3 billion by 2024. Powder coatings release nearly zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and contain no heavy metals (such as lead or chromium), which are responsible for ozone layer depletion. Moreover, powder coatings have up to 99% active ingredient material that can be recycled, thereby minimizing waste. Hence, they also have a reduced solid waste profile when compared to traditional coatings.
One of the key drivers for powder coating industry is rising consumer demand for enhanced performance, which includes super durability, improved aesthetics, better corrosion protection, wider color options and development of weather resistant resins. These factors are driving interest towards powder coatings which ensure better quality products with improved processing efficiency.
Polyester based power coating dominate the market, as developed countries like Germany, France, Russia Spain generate huge demand for polyester based powder coatings due their higher outdoor durability. Polyester based powder coatings are being widely used in automobile architectural sector. Polyester based powder coatings offer a uniform quality finish, a longer life and high protection against corrosion, besides providing gloss and color retention for many years
Objective of the Study:
- The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the European Powder Coating Market and its segmental analysis by resin chemistry, by end-use, by country and by company.
- To estimate and forecast the European Powder Coating Market size.
- To categorize and forecast the European Powder Coating Market by resin chemistry such as Polyester, Epoxy Polyester Hybrid, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane Others.
- To categorize and forecast the European Powder Coating Market by end-use such as General Metals, Automotive, Appliances, Architectural, Electronics, Furniture, Retail, Medical, etc.
- To categorize and forecast the European Powder Coating Market by country such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, etc.
- To identify major drivers and challenges for the European Powder Coating Market.
- To identify major trends in the European Powder Coating Market.
- To profile major companies operating in the European Powder Coating Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Powder Coating: An Introduction Product Classification
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Powder Coating Market Overview
5 Europe Powder Coating Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size Forecast
5.1.1. By Value Volume
5.2. Market Share Forecast
5.2.1. By Resin Chemistry (Polyester, Epoxy Polyester Hybrid, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane Others)
5.2.2. By End User (General Metals, Automotive, Appliances, Architectural, Electronics, Furniture, Retail, Medical, Others)
5.2.3. By Country (10 Countries)
5.2.4. By Company (up to Leading 5 Companies)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Resin Chemistry)
5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By End User)
5.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
6 Germany Powder Coating Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size Forecast
6.1.1. By Value Volume
6.2. Market Share Forecast
6.2.1. By Resin Chemistry
6.2.2. By End User
7 UK Powder Coating Market Outlook
8 France Powder Coating Market Outlook
9 Italy Powder Coating Market Outlook
10 Russia Powder Coating Market Outlook
11 Spain Powder Coating Market Outlook
12 Poland Powder Coating Market Outlook
13 Romania Powder Coating Market Outlook
14 Czech Republic Coating Market Outlook
15 Bulgaria Coating Market Outlook
16 Market Dynamics
16.1. Drivers
16.2. Challenges
17 Market Trends Developments
18 Pricing Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.
19.2. Axalta Coating Systems LLP
19.3. The Sherwin Williams Company
19.4. DSM Coating Resins
19.5. Allnex
19.6. The Jotun Group
19.7. PPG industries
19.8. Primatek Coatings O
19.9. CIN Industrial Coatings S.A.
19.10. EMIL FREI GMBH CO. KG
19.11. Teknos Group
19.12. The Protech-Oxyplast Group
20 Strategic Recommendations
