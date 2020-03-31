Klaipedos Nafta: The Court of Appeal of Lithuania ruled to leave unchanged the judgement in the case regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law

31 March 2020 The Court of Appeal of Lithuania (hereinafter - the Court) has adopted a judgement in the case regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law, by which ruled to leave unchanged 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court decision and to award AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) compensation of litigation expenses incurred at the Court of Appeal.

The judgement of the Court may be appealed to the Supreme Court of Lithuania within 3 months from the day of its coming into effect.

The Company informed about 7 March 2019 Vilnius Regional Court decision by notification of material event:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=878654&messageId=1105899

