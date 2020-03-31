Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTC Pink: BTHR) ("Sports Venues of Florida", "BTHR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the youth sports and family entertainment business, is excited to announce Shadow Gaming, Inc., its entry into the global eSports business.





Shadow Gaming, Inc., was formed with only one goal, to become the global leader in the eSports market. Shadow Gaming is committed to branding itself to a worldwide audience by sponsoring top tier tournaments, development of new technologically advanced games, development of new exciting gaming platforms, merchandise, team sponsorships and top tier gamer sponsorships. Initially revenues will be generated from advertisers, tournaments, event ticket sales, merchandise sales and in game purchases. The Company will immediately begin staffing up game designers, platform developers and a host of gaming professionals that will catapult Shadow Gaming into the mainstream eSports community.

eSports provides a safe online gaming experience whereby spectators and players can compete in an environment safe from contagions. The Company respects what may become our new normal of living with social distancing. Shadow Gaming is not only the smart solution given current world events, but it will allow the shareholders, investors, employees, to benefit from a high dollar revenue business with minimal cost of entry. For more information about Shadow Gaming, Inc., please visit; https://eshadowgaming.com/ or https://sportsvenues.net/.

John V. Whitman Jr., President/Chairman of Sports Venues, had this to say about Shadow Gaming, Inc., "There was never any doubt Sports Venues of Florida would enter the eSports business but the recent Coronavirus Pandemic and the effectiveness of social distancing made the decision to introduce our entry into the eSports market our top corporate objective. eSports provides an exciting, massively growing enterprise better suited for the times we are in. The Company will be announcing much more in the coming days concerning leadership for Shadow Gaming as well as exciting changes and additions to Sports Venues business."

The eSports market was valued at USD $694.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $2.174 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2018 and 2023. The eSports market is expected to grow because of various driving factors, such as increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about eSports.

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms. The number of investments in esports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

