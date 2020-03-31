Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - UMeWorld Limited (OTC PINK: UMEWF) is pleased to announce that the Company and MINISO are actively proceeding with their marketing relationship, pursuant to a Cooperation Agreement signed in January, 2020.

"Despite the Coronavirus outbreak in China, we have made tremendous progress with MINISO in implementing our cooperative strategy. Our Proud Kids (PK) online English learning brand is now available to millions of MINISO's online fans and customers, the objective is to enrol 10,000 new subscribers for 2020," stated Ruby Hui, UMeWorld's Executive Vice President. "As soon as the Coronavirus outbreak is over, we will then proceed with the next marketing phase by initiating the planned offline promotion in MINISO's 2,000 stores throughout China. MINISO has opened more than 3,500 corporate and franchise stores worldwide in less than 5 years and achieved USD 2.5 Billion in sales. The Company expects to benefit from their sales and marketing expertise."

Ruby Hui continued, "Going forward, we believe revenue growth will be strong, both organically and through selected acquisitions. We are adopting a multi-brand strategy to serve the diverse needs of our customers and to compete effectively in the educational marketplace by addressing their requirements and those of our future clients. Our current product line includes "UMFun" and "Proud Kids," targeting Grade 1 - Grade 9 students in diverse educational subject areas. These additional acquisitions will broaden our product offerings and increase the Company's market share in the burgeoning Chinese K-12 education market. We are confident that this multi-brand strategy will result in consistent sales and earnings growth, creating value for our stakeholders."

The proposed acquisitions target young learners between the ages of 4 and 12 years in the Chinese language ("Big Chinese") and Mathematical Thinking online market segments that have business models similar to that of Proud Kids (PK). The Company will provide more details about these acquisitions in the coming weeks.

