Two of ZWCAD's first Polish users who specialize in AEC design told their story with ZWCAD.

The CAD Solution for Small Businesses

Mr. Wieslaw Olesiak and Mr. Janusz Drozak run their own companies that undertake comprehensive design projects and started working together in the late 1990s. As their businesses started to thrive, they realized that a powerful yet affordable CAD solution is a must for continuous growth.

Since the first time they tried ZWCAD in 2006, they have accomplished hundreds of projects with it.

Projects Accomplished with ZWCAD

One of the first projects they completed using ZWCAD was a hospital emergency ward. Although there were always new demands, they had no trouble editing and plotting the architectural drawings with ZWCAD.

Their first flagship design was the car saloons invested by the Volkswagen Group. Based on the investor's conceptual designs and amendment requests, they worked on the project for about 9 years. During that period, numerous large DWG files flooded to them. Fortunately, ZWCAD was compatible, stable and fast enough to help their efforts bear fruit.

They had a tight work schedule and time is money. With the intuitive UI and handy functions of ZWCAD, their learning curve and time-to-market were greatly shortened.

The High-touch Services

No one would stick to a solution that comes with awful technical support. Since their offices are only a 5-minute walk from that of SZANSA, the Polish ZWSOFT partner, Mr. Olesiak and Mr. Drozak can always have their issues solved straightaway. Also, regular meetings are held to inform them of the first-hand information about ZWCAD.

Both high tech and high-touch services offered by ZWSOFT help them maintain a competitive edge. Therefore, they'll keep using ZWCAD to work on complex projects from the concept stage.

To learn the full story, please click here or subscribe to ZWCAD.

About ZWCAD

Developed by ZWSOFT CO., LTD.(Guangzhou), which has helped over 900,000 users from 90 countries create amazing things, ZWCAD is a powerful, reliable and DWG compatible CAD solution for worldwide users. Available in 15 languages, it provides innovative, collaborative and customizable features to designers and engineers in various industries such as AEC and MFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005298/en/

Contacts:

ZWSOFT

Christine Yin, +86-20-38288676

prcontact@zwsoft.com

https://www.zwsoft.com/zwcad