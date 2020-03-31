Ingram Micro Cloud announced today information and programs to assist resellers in helping their customers easily and successfully navigate the recent rebranding of Microsoft Inc.'s Office 365 SMB subscriptions.

Ingram Micro Cloud is extending two new incentives to our partners: 30 days free for new Microsoft 365 seats purchased through Cloud Marketplace (in select markets) as well as free email and data migration to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365 is the productivity cloud designed to help users achieve what matters, in work and life, with best-in-class Office apps, intelligent cloud services and advanced security. Microsoft Teams will continue to be included, providing remote working capabilities that are especially important in today's environment. Office 365 SMB business plans will be renamed Microsoft 365 business plans effective April 21, 2020. The updated name for Office 365 Business Essentials, Office 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Business, and Office 365 Business will also be reflected on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace effective April 21, 2020. We encourage all partners to begin using the new naming conventions by that time.

Developing a Modern Workplace practice has become ubiquitous with the new Microsoft 365 business plans. For partners looking to accelerate their cloud journey leading with Microsoft 365, our Modern Workplace Accelerate program delivers exclusive services, promotions and offerings to help build a successful practice. Program details and registration available here.

"Moving to the cloud requires specific tools and skill-sets," says Tim Fitzgerald, vice president of channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. "Ingram Micro Cloud is here to help partners accelerate through that journey and we believe there's no better time than now to lead with Microsoft 365."

In addition, Ingram Micro Cloud will also extend its Free Migration Offer through June 30, 2020. The offer allows channel partners to access a free FLY migration license for smooth data migration to the cloud when purchasing net new seats of Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 Business Standard (Office 365 Business Essentials, Office 365 Business Premium), Microsoft 365 Business Premium (Microsoft 365 Business), Microsoft 365 E3, and E5. Offer details are available here.

