Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7D2 ISIN: IM00B86NL059 Ticker-Symbol: E1OA 
Tradegate
30.03.20
15:42 Uhr
1,490 Euro
-0,040
-2,61 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,520
1,560
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EROS INTERNATIONAL
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC1,490-2,61 %