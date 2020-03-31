REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Launches New Subscription Based Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair products formulated to restore and regenerate all hair types has announced the official launch of its subscription-based auto-delivery program.

The subscription model, which has been in beta testing since the beginning of the year, will be rolled out nationwide on April 1st to both new and existing customers. Under the program, members have the option to select customized dates of delivery and product configurations across all of Reviv3's product lines. The program will also include discounts and various other benefits which will be introduced to VIP members in the coming weeks and months. Best of all, it allows for customers to safely receive delivery of Reviv3 product without disruption or having to leave their homes.

"We are very encouraged with the initial results of this program which has been created and refined for over six months based on customer data and feedback. We believe our subscription program will have a meaningful impact in the expansion of our customer base as well as providing increased visibility of our revenue and earnings projections," stated Donald Starace, President of Reviv3, adding, "This program, along with several other initiatives which we plan to launch this year, are designed to significantly expand our customer base which in turn increases our direct sales revenue. Ultimately, this allows Reviv3 to position itself as a one-stop destination for hair care products."

According to the Subscription Economy Index (SEI), subscription-based purchases have increased by over 350% since 2012 with the lowest customer churn rates across all sectors. Reviv3 VIP Subscription program is available through www.reviv3.com at point of purchase and will be a strategic part of Reviv3's on-going marketing efforts.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale, and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create clinically proven, professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: www.reviv3.com

Contact: ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888) 638-8883

