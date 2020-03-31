Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you an article that offers detailed insights on why food delivery analytics is the new battleground for food delivery platforms.

Food delivery platforms witness a huge number of sign-ups especially from the millennial population due to its convenience and ease of usage. However, the presence of several food delivery service providers has made it challenging for companies looking to drive their market share. Stakeholders and key decision-makers in the food industry are now exploring new areas for improving service efficiency and customer loyalty and this, in turn, has resulted in a rise in the adoption of food delivery analytics. Leading food delivery apps have been employing advanced analytics to identify new techniques to drive customer satisfaction. With leading organizations taking every possible measure to stay afloat, the question that needs to be answered is- How will business leaders react to the current situation and prepare for its long-term implications? Quantzig, through its article, illustrates how businesses can respond quickly to such issues by leveraging data-driven insights obtained from the use of food delivery analytics solutions.

According to Quantzig's food analytics experts, "Identifying new techniques to improve customer satisfaction is crucial for businesses, especially for online food delivery companies that witness high competitive pressures."

How Food Delivery Analytics Can Benefit Online Food Delivery Companies

1: Enhance operational efficiency and delivery time

A long waiting period can impact your business outcome and customer satisfaction to a great extent. Using data such as food preparation time, delivery location, GPS, and real-time traffic updates can help businesses to dispatch drivers, find the most efficient route, and reduce average wait time. Food delivery analytics helps you focus on many such aspects to enhance operational efficiency and reduce delivery time.

2: Forecast order frequency by predicting demand

Using food delivery analytics solutions businesses can analyze the browsing history of their customers to predict demand, such as volume and popularity of items on the menu. Insights into such factors can help food delivery companies to better forecast demand, manage inventory, and improve customer satisfaction rates.

3: Improve customer loyalty

Advanced food and beverage analytics solutions offered by Quantzig can help you gain a holistic view of your customers. This, in turn, helps you manage customer relationships across platforms and multiple touchpoints. In addition, food delivery analytics can be leveraged to build loyalty programs that span all touchpoints and marketing channels.

With the ongoing advancements in technology and analytics, it's crucial to note that to get the most out of your business data, you need a centralized system that collates, analyzes, and decodes data to enhance customer satisfaction, personalize offerings, and drive ROI.

