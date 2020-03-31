Scientists in the U.S. and South Korea have identified what could be a new route to high-efficiency perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. Through engineering negatively charged particles in the passivation layer, the group made a tandem cell with 26.7% efficiency. With further tweaks to the silicon layer they expect to be able to surpass 30%.Scientists at the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) working with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, have demonstrated a technique which could open up new pathways to the development of commercially viable perovskite-silicon ...

