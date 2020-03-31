KYN Capital Group, Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent

Company Targets Healthcare Industry Acquisitions

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:KYNC) is pleased to announce the company has entered into a Letter of Intent.

The target company is a leading provider of home healthcare services in northern New Jersey. Services offered include companion care, personal care, 24 hour care, Alzheimer's and Dementia Care, homemaker's services and transportation.

U.S. Census data projects that 8,000 people are reaching the age of 65 each day and there will be 57.8 million "baby boomers" reaching senior age by the year 2030. The need for private duty in-home care will continue to grow with our aging population. The New Jersey market is experiencing major growth in home care services for the elderly and there is an expanding need for these services.

The target company is one of a few accredited in the region it serves. The state has limited accreditation for these services. This allows the company to capture considerable market share with few competitors.

The company's gross revenue for 2019 was $1.4 million and the company has seen, on average, 30% growth year over year.

Stated KYN CEO, Phil Sands: "This opportunity presents a solid acquisition for the KYN books and I anticipate closing very shortly. I will continue to keep shareholders informed on our progress."

