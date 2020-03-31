TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Board Appoints New CEO, Robert H. Bucher

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, announced today that TGI Board of Directors appoints new CEO, Robert H. Bucher of Auxilium Energy a ReneSys Group company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

"Robert is the right leader for TGI," said Henry Val, TGI's' Chairman of the Board. "Robert's extensive energy background and business development skills should help TGI strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus TGI during their expansion process and achieving profitability."

"We have entered the Lithium battery age. More and more Electric Mobility (EV) and Standby Power companies are requesting a domestic source of battery cells to secure the power storage of their energy projects. Produced using a modular mini-plant facility, Auxilium quickly establishes a strategic battery cell supply chain, such as our new production facility in the United Kingdom, and then replicate wherever electrification applications take hold. Combine this with Renesys advancements in Battery Management and Energy Management Systems using a transactive platform based on blockchain technology, TGI can build the systems demanded of EV and Renewable Energy markets." Said Robert Bucher, NEW CEO of TGI Solar Power Group Inc..

About Robert H. Bucher PENG, MBA, BSc Eng. Physics, KOR:

Founder and CEO of Auxilium Energy Company

COO Fortune 50 corporation

CEO of five (5) NASDAQ technology companies

Key market firsts and successes

Nuclear reactor software control system

IE 802.3 (ethernet) & Touch Screen

Utility Power Distributed Control Systems

Robots, Machine Vision & Robotic Surgery

EV (Race Car) Motors, Inverters and Batteries

Li-ion Battery Technology Development

ReneSys Group is "excited for this new venture and sees TGI Group as a strong strategic alliance for the expansion of its Auxilium Battery plants in Europe" and is "great to see the continuous trend in the market's growth for adoption of renewable energy. Microgrids are being implemented as a flexible architecture for deploying distributed energy resources (DER's) in communities around the world and the evolvement of our company, its technologies and impact factors in the sustainable sector" said Josue Altomonte, CEO of ReneSys Group.

TGI is proceeding with its plans of expansion, that will require financing Euro15-20MM combination of debt and equity. Financing is going to be done through TGI GROUP PLC, TGI's wholly owned European subsidiary. TGI plans to apply for listing, to be publicly traded entity on the Nordic Growth Market NGM AB, MIC Code XNGM (NGM), a regulated Swedish Stock Exchange in Stockholm and subsidiary to Boerse Stuttgart (SWB) in Germany.

About Auxilium Energy:

Auxilium Energy, which also operates under the name NEWCO Ion-Battery UK Ltd in the United Kingdom has its parent company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The organization primarily operates in the Li-ion electrode and battery cell assembly for the Energy Storage System business / industry within the Electronic & Other Electrical Equipment & Components sector. This division has been operating for 3 years. The organization will be engaged in the design and manufacturing activities at the above-mentioned facilities in Europe.

About Renesys Group:

ReneSys Group is a renewable energy systems technology and asset management company employing an integrated approach to renewable energy development, grid/distribution modernization, and transactive energy management. This integrated approach is creating new and more efficient production technologies, network architectures, energy management systems and services, and community-based energy initiatives. Renesys Group and its sister companies, comprise of an end-to-end energy management software, development/production energy company and transactive energy utilizing Ai and Blockchain technologies for the optimization of energy production and consumption management system serving global markets in the renewable energy sector.

For more information, please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGIpower. To receive updates follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/TgiPower.

About TGI Solar:

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

