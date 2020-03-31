YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Amends Letter of Intent to Acquire BEAT Gaming Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX, OTC PINK:YDRMF, FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an amendment agreement (the "Amendment") to its letter of intent to acquire the issued and outstanding shares of BEAT Gaming Corp. ("BEAT") previously announced in the Company's news release of March 23, 2020.

Pursuant to the Amendment, the aggregate cash consideration payable by the Company has been reduced to $400,000, which amount will not be payable until the date which is 13 months from the closing of the proposed transaction and the parties have increased the stock consideration from 3 million shares to 4 million shares.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation stated, "The Company is pleased to be able to reduce its overall cash payment obligations in respect of the proposed acquisition of BEAT and to have extended the deadline for payment. Despite the current uncertainty in the financial markets and the associated challenges in raising capital resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, the Company believes it is in a positive position to leverage its share capital for this strategic acquisition which is intended to augment the existing and growing esports division of YDx."

Other than the Amendment in respect of the consideration payable for the acquisition, the remaining terms and conditions of the letter of intent remain. The letter of intent is non-binding and provides for an exclusivity period of 90 days during which time the parties have agreed to work together to sign a definitive agreement within 60 days.

As part of the transaction, and on the closing thereof, the Company anticipates the payment of a finder's fee to an arm's length finder. The Company expects that such finder's fee may be comprised of shares of the Company. Any finder's fee agreement and payment thereunder will be subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the approval thereof.

The acquisition of BEAT is anticipated to be an Expedited Acquisition under the policies of the Exchange. The acquisition is subject to routine conditions precedent for similar transactions, including entry into a binding definitive agreement, approval by the Exchange and respective due diligence.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

