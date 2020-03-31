Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation announced that it earned a Silver Award for Customer Service Success in the Stevie Awards for Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition.

Stevie Award judges praised the company for demonstrating its history of strong customer loyalty as well as cost savings and operational efficiency. This recognition follows many recent accolades for CT Corporation. In February, the National Law Journal named CT's UCC Filing Hub to its list of Emerging Legal Technologies. In late 2019, CT Corporation won Best in Biz Awards for Technology Department of the Year and its Accelerated SOP Connector, a digital pipeline that dramatically speeds up delivery of garnishments, levies and other court orders to bank customers.

"We are thrilled to receive this wonderful recognition for the accomplishments of our Customer Service teams," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "This award, and the many other recent accolades, are a tribute to our entire organization's commitment to providing customers with innovative products and services that help our customers stay compliant in an ever- changing regulatory environment."

For over 125 years, CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

