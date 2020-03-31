Pentair Energy Efficient Pool Pumps Have Helped Prevent the Release of 17.1 Million Tons of Carbon Dioxide Since 2007

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is proud to announce it received the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. This honor marks the seventh year that Pentair has garnered recognition for its continued leadership in protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005476/en/

Pentair, an ENERGY STAR partner since 2013, is being recognized for leadership in manufacturing energy-efficient pool pumps that earn the ENERGY STAR, the government-backed symbol of energy efficiency. Since 2005, Pentair's ENERGY STAR pool pumps have helped U.S. consumers save $2.4 billion in operating costs, which translates into 22 billion kilowatt hours of energy saved.* The kilowatt energy savings helped prevent the release of 17.1 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is the equivalent of 38.6 billion car-driven miles.**

"Pentair is committed to bringing innovative products and solutions to our customers. Our high-performing variable speed pool pumps help conserve energy resources and reduce energy costs, allowing pool owners to simply concentrate on enjoying their pool. We are proud to be recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seven consecutive years," said De'Mon Wiggins, Vice President, Pentair Pool. "More than a decade ago, Pentair introduced variable speed technology to the pool industry. Today, we remain equally dedicated to delivering smart, sustainable water solutions."

For the five million homes in the U.S. with an in-ground swimming pool, the traditional single speed pool pump is one of the top three energy-using appliances in the home. Starting July 2021, pool equipment makers will be required to meet the U.S. Department of Energy's new energy conservation standards for dedicated-purpose pool pumps. Pentair's ENERGY STAR-certified variable speed pumps currently meet this standard.

In addition to its ENERGY STAR-rated pool pumps, Pentair offers smart, sustainable solutions to help pool owners conserve energy and water resources including automated controls, heaters and lighting products. Homeowners can learn more about Pentair's energy-efficient offerings, its rebate program for select ENERGY STAR certified models, and also find helpful ENERGY STAR resources at pentair.com/energystar.

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

*Savings are based on a weighted average annual kWh savings from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) at $0.11 kWh. Individual Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scores and savings may vary by model. For more information regarding the energy efficiency features of current Pentair pool pump offerings, including WEF scores, please visit pentair.com/energystar.

**Source: EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations-including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies-rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005476/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Osborn

Pentair Communications

Cell: 763.203.5326

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com