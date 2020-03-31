Mintegral Secures Record Placement in Appsflyer Performance Index

Demonstrates Mintegral's Mobile Ad Performance and Growing Global Presence

BEIJING, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral , a leading mobile programmatic advertising platform, announced today that it ranked 6th on the Global Performance Ranking and 2nd on the Global Growth Ranking of the AppsFlyer Performance Index for H2 2019.

The Appsflyer Performance Index is a comprehensive industry-standard report that highlights top mobile media sources in the following regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Categories tracked included shopping, utilities, lifestyle & culture, and gaming, the latter being segmented into casual, midcore & strategy, and social casino apps. The report included 370 media networks to examine 20 billion app installs, 11,500 apps, and 39 billion app opens. Mintegral's inclusion and ranking showcase the company's consistent year-on-year growth and strengthened market position.

"Our stellar progress could not have been possible without our customers' support and trust. As a programmatic platform, we're glad to be the bridge between East and West thanks to our in-depth understanding of the mobile markets in APAC, Europe, and the US and we are proud that we helped our clients overcome the challenges caused by the information gap", said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "For Mintegral, 2019 was a year full of breakthroughs. We invested more in our technology and creatives, leveraging our strengths to provide full-spectrum solutions so that we could help our clients acquire quality users and monetize effectively. We are glad to see an increasingly high number of our clients achieve global success thanks to our help."

2019 saw Mintegral hit the Top 10 Global Performance Index for the first time, landing in 6th place on the Global Power Ranking (Android & iOS). At the same time, Mintegral was ranked 10th in the Global Volume Ranking across both Android & iOS platforms, proving the quality of its traffic is among the best in the industry.

In addition, Mintegral placed 2nd on the Global Growth Index across all categories and is now the fastest-growing third-party mobile ad platform in Asia.

Mintegral's recent SDK integrations with MoPub by Twitter , MAX by AppLovin , ironSource , FairBid by Fyber , and Tapdaq have proven to be extremely important and have been key to their performance over the last year.

As ad-tech companies continue to innovate, value is now found in creative services. Mintegral's in-house creative studio, Mindworks , has helped publishers such as Voodoo, Outfit7, Mynet, Zynga and Sony Pictures create digital experiences using a wide range of ad formats including interactive endcards , video and interactive ad creatives and custom video ads and playable ads .

"The Mindworks team has produced incredible interactive playable ads for our superstar baseball game, Homer City," said Sinan Icer, Director of Growth at Mynet Publishing & Funpac Games. "While optimizing the campaigns, you need to find the right balance between your creative performance and CPI bids. Thanks to these highly engageable creatives produced by Mintegral's creative studio Mindworks, we have seen a CVR increase by more than 40% and a 70% boost to our IVR. Thanks to these engagement and conversion rates increasing dramatically, we were easily able to hit our CPI targets without affecting our volume."

Mintegral's most recent achievements also include improvements in their algorithm and transparency by adding support for app-ads.txt , getting IAB Open Measurement certification , and supporting sellers.json & SupplyChain Object .

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a leading global mobile advertising platform. Driven by AI technology, Mintegral develops full-stack programmatic products and provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for mobile app publishers worldwide.

Mintegral is dedicated to bridging the gap between East and West, leveraging innovative video and interactive ads to help app publishers build a successful business on a truly global scale. Mintegral not only has expertise in the APAC market but also has premium inventory and demand resources in North America, South America, and Europe. Mintegral continues to develop cutting-edge tech and expertise in attaining users and monetization while delivering an enjoyable advertising experience on mobile, which makes it a trusted partner of more than 2,000 publishers, including Voodoo, Playrix, Outfit7, Good Job Games & Ketchapp.

Founded in 2015, Mintegral is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, San Francisco, London, Seoul, and New Delhi. Find out more at www.mintegral.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139578/Mintegral_Logo.jpg