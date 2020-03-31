To Combat COVID Shortages, New Free Service To Connect COVID-19 PPE Suppliers To U.S. Health Care Providers

- The portal will help connect PPE suppliers and manufacturers with the frontline health care providers.

CLARK, New Jersey, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 companies, introduced a free portal - www.gep.com/covid19help/ - and service to connect health care providers - beginning with hospitals in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - with personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers.

This service combines an online portal with the company's procurement and supply chain specialists, for:

Suppliers - with PPE equipment (N-95 masks, surgical masks, ventilators, isolation gowns, etc.) to be connected with the health care providers in need. Manufacturers/small businesses - to be connected with subject matter experts for help in distributing excess capacity, repurposing equipment, or packaging. Health care providers - to provide details of their required PPE products to be connected with suppliers in GEP's database.

GEP has proactively provided details of suppliers with PPE equipment to tri-state's major hospital networks since mid-March. It is launching this portal to scale its effort to identify and connect the PPE suppliers with the health care providers.

