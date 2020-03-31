CloudOak forms strategic partnership with Watsoft Distributors to add Plan4Continuity to their portfolio

"With the addition of Plan4Continuity, we can now expand our disaster recovery and business process automation solutions even further. It offers a real opportunity for managed service providers (MSP) to navigate and direct emergencies with fully automated plans", says Oleg Bivol, President of Watsoft.

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Watsoft Distribution a value-add distributor (VAD) of professional software solutions to the French market.

Watsoft is a Value-Add Distributor focused on providing SMBs and MSPs with professional software solutions to help them manage and secure their information systems. With a network of over 3 300 reseller partners in France and other French speaking countries, Watsoft is committed to offering best of breed solutions to their growing customer base.

Plan4Continuity offers a unique, one-of-a-kind solution for automating business process automation and continuity plans regardless of the size of the business. This innovative solution helps MSP partners generate new recurring revenue streams alongside their traditional SaaS products and allows them to better support their customers in the event of natural disasters, ransomware attacks or other disruptive events such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, this multi-tenant system is the first cloud-based business process automation solution that can simultaneously create, simulate and activate business continuity plans at the touch of a button. Its cloud technology not only protects encrypted data but is available 24/7 even on remote devices without having to configure any hardware.

"For us, this brand-new partnership holds great development potential. With vast knowledge of the MSP market and more than 3 300 partners in their ecosystem, CloudOak's partnership with Watsoft will see our SaaS footprint expand in France and in French-speaking countries. A further advantage for MSP partners that are yet to move to cloud based SaaS offerings due to cost or skill set is that Plan4Continuity now introduces a seamless, low-cost way to do so. This will not only see an upsurge in sales and profit margins, but recurring revenue can lead to enhanced customer retention and increased business growth" says Phil Sansom, Managing Director of CloudOak EMEA.

Watsoft will officially introduce Plan4Continuity at an exclusive webinar on Friday, April 3, and a presentation video will be available on Watsoft's YouTube channel. Those interested can register here to attend the free webinar. This new solution will be distributed from April 3, 2020.

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is an award-winning technology and channel solutions provider creating solutions that protect, control, and recover any company's data and applications. Our flagship solution, Plan4Continuity, goes beyond disaster recovery with a modern approach to business continuity planning and business process automation. We further source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our enterprise class solutions and services exclusively to MSPs globally.

About Watsoft (https://www.watsoft.com/)

Watsoft is a value-added distributor whose mission is to provide SMBs with professional software solutions to help them manage and secure their information systems since 2001. Its offer is distributed by a strong network of more than 3300 resellers in France and French speaking countries. Specificities of Watsoft: a strong MSP base, an electronic distribution mode, technical support for its resellers, a technical training offer, an efficient commercial service dedicated to resellers, and the provision of marketing tools.

