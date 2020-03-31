Future plc: Future Names Sherri L. Smith Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag

Promotion Makes Smith First African-American Woman EIC of a Major Tech Publication

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Future plc (LSE:FUTR), the leading US specialist technology media company, announced today that Sherri L. Smith has been promoted to Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag, the destination for tips and how-to advice for laptops. The promotion makes Smith the first black woman to be named editor-in-chief of a major technology news publication.

"It's an honor to become the top editor at a publication that has been the go-to source on laptop technology for nearly three decades," said Smith. "When I was young, I didn't know that jobs like this existed. I loved videogames and reading, so writing about technology and gaming is a dream come true. I'm excited to guide Laptop Mag as we look to expand our coverage and continue to be the go-to resource for information about laptop hardware."

Under Smith's leadership, Laptop Mag will continue its editorial mission of making purchase decisions easier for consumers, whether they need a laptop for work, gaming, or home entertainment. Smith, previously the publication's assistant managing editor, will also lead aggressive expansion into new coverage categories, including PC gaming, software, and laptop peripherals.

"Sherri carries a passion for her work and coverage area that is unsurpassed across the company," said Mike Peralta, CRO of Future. "Her dedication and positive energy will be crucial for leading Laptop Mag's editorial coverage of the hardware, software, and gaming industries. Laptop Mag's ability to attract engaged readers and help influence purchase decisions is a huge reason why Future has come to dominate the tech publishing landscape."

Smith joined Laptop Mag in 2011. An avid gamer and audiophile, she has been covering consumer electronics and tech for over a decade for publications including Black Web 2.0, BET.com, FastCompany.com, and Inc.com. She is also a member of the New York Videogame Critics Circle, a non-profit organization that boasts a consortium of diverse voices of New York City-based video game journalists.

The news was first covered by Publishing Executive.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

PRESS CONTACT:

Bill Brazell

bbrazell@witstrategy.com

917-445-7316

SOURCE: Future PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580905/Future-Names-Sherri-L-Smith-Editor-in-Chief-of-Laptop-Mag