Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Schedules Conference Call to Provide Company Status Under Coronavirus Health Restrictions

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) will host a conference call for investors to discuss the status of the Company business as it relates to the Coronavirus restrictions. Company CEO, Benjamin M. Locke, will provide the update at 11:00AM (EST) on April 1st, 2020.

The conference call will be available live via telephone. To listen to the audio, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen company update. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time.

The conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The replay will be available for 14 days following the call.

