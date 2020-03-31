Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Public Offering of Common Stock

Carnival Corporation Public Offering of Common Stock

MIAMI (March 31, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that a Preliminary Prospectus Supplement in connection with an underwritten public offering of $1.25 billion of shares of common stock of Carnival Corporation has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of Preliminary Prospectus Supplement is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Carnival Corporation & plc website at wwww.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com, within SEC Filings under the Financial Information section.