Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
31.03.20
17:00 Uhr
10,945 Euro
+0,670
+6,52 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
10,895
11,075
17:04
10,840
11,040
17:04
PR Newswire
31.03.2020 | 16:33
140 Leser
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Public Offering of Common Stock

PR Newswire

London, March 31

Carnival Corporation Public Offering of Common Stock

MIAMI (March 31, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that a Preliminary Prospectus Supplement in connection with an underwritten public offering of $1.25 billion of shares of common stock of Carnival Corporation has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2020.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of Preliminary Prospectus Supplement is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Carnival Corporation & plc website at wwww.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com, within SEC Filings under the Financial Information section.

