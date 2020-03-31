Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555063 ISIN: DE0005550636 Ticker-Symbol: DRW3 
Xetra
31.03.20
17:25 Uhr
87,90 Euro
-10,60
-10,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,00
90,00
17:41
88,55
89,15
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY207,25+2,73 %
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA87,90-10,76 %