The capnography devices market is poised to grow by USD 441.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Global Capnography Devices Market 2020-2024

Capnography Devices Market Analysis Report by Technology (sidestream capnography, mainstream capnography, and microstream capnography), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-capnography-devices-market-industry-analysis

The use of capnography disposables decreases the risk of contamination and healthcare-associated infections. Hence, healthcare personnel prefer disposable consumables over reusable products to prevent healthcare-associated infections. This drives the demand for capnography disposables in healthcare settings. Furthermore, the economic cost of disposables has encouraged vendors operating in the market to offer lucrative discounts on capnography instruments. This allows vendors to maintain a steady stream of revenue, leading to the growth of the market. The launch of favorable regulatory guidelines for the use of capnography is further anticipated to boost the growth of the global capnography devices market.

Major Five Capnography Devices Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company operates through key business segments including BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Alaris EtCO2 Module, an EtCo2 module integrated with Alaris PCA Module. It enables continuous EtCO2 (capnography) monitoring to help reduce risks of opioid-induced respiratory depression.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

The company operates through key geographic segments including Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, and the Americas. The company offers a range of CO2 monitoring accessories including reusable and disposable CO2 cuvettes, and mainstream CO2 sensors.

Hillrom

Hillrom operates through key business segments including Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers Connex Vital Signs Monitor, an intuitive, touchscreen vital signs monitor, which can measure pulse oximetry, non-invasive blood pressure, temperature, EtCo2, respiration, and various other parameters.

Koninklijke Philips NV

The company operates through key business segments including Diagnosis and Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care and Health Informatics, and Other. The company offers a range of capnography solutions such as calibration regulators, airway adapters, and etCO2 masks. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Calibration Regulator for Microstream etCO2 (M2267A), etCO2 airway adapter (M2533A), and etCO2 mask (ACO2A).

Medtronic Plc

The company operates through key business segments including Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers a range of capnography monitoring solutions such as sampling lines, hand-held capnographs, and portable respiratory monitors.

Capnography Devices Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Sidestream capnography size and forecast 2019-2024

Mainstream capnography size and forecast 2019-2024

Microstream capnography size and forecast 2019-2024

Capnography Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

