FactMR: Asthma Spacers Market to Cross US$ 1.8 Bn by 2026 End; Aerochambers Continue to Lead with 40% Share of Total Sales, Concludes a Fact.MR Report

Prominent players in the asthma spacers market are pushing for strategic market acquisitions and product innovations to keep up with a competitive landscape.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / The asthma spacers industry is projected to reach a value of 1.8 Bn between 2020 and 2026. The widespread prevalence of asthma cases among the growing population of the elderly is the key factor bolstering revenue. The issues are further compounded by environmental degradation and the resultant poor air quality, which will continue to aid the growth of the asthma spacers market. The growth of the market in the near future can be widely be attributed to the demand for efficiency in medicine intake, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

"The global asthma spacers market is driven by growing incidences of asthma among geriatrics, combined with a rapidly growing population, who are contributing substantially to market expansion," says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the asthma spacers market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4596

Asthma Spacers Market - Key Takeaways

Aerochambers continues to be the top selling category, accounting for two-fifth of the overall market share, driven by regulated medicine delivery.

Flexi chamber and micro-spacer asthma spacers will display moderate growth of 3.9% CAGR.

North America is a leading market, accounting for 41% of the global demand share, accounting for US$ 739.61 Mn.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to display moderate growth rate of 4.5% through 2026, driven by a growing population and high expenditure on healthcare.

Asthma Spacers Market - Key Driving Factors

The rapid increase of asthma cases among a growing population of geriatrics is driving the demand in asthma spacers market.

Poor air quality, particularly in urban areas contributes to the growth of global market.

Superior efficiency in medicine delivery in comparison to conventional inhalers is increasing adoption, bolstering growth.

Performance based product innovations by major manufacturers is pushing the asthma spacers market.

Explore 27 tables and 73 figures in the study. Request TOC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4596/asthma-spacers-market

Asthma Spacers Market - Key Constraints

High quality standards set by market leaders is a major challenge being faced by new entrants.

Competition Landscape

The global asthma spacers market is largely fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, Trudell Medical International, Merck & Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Clement Clarke, Medical Developments International, Cipla Ltd., and Visiomed Group Ltd. Market leaders are investing in strategic acquisitions of new entrants, particularly in the research and development area. Manufacturers are channeling their efforts towards the development of innovative functionalities to ensure low-resistance, one-way flow of medicine delivery, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the asthma spacers market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the asthma spacers market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the asthma spacers market on the basis of product type (aerochambers, optichambers, Volumatic, inspirease, and others), distribution channel (retail pharmacy, e-commerce, and hospital pharmacy), across five regions (Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Orthopedic Repair Market- Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global orthopedic repair market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2018-2028).

Lithotripsy Devices Market- Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global lithotripsy devices market through Fact.MR's detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market- Obtain Fact.MR's comprehensive analysis on the global dyslipidemia therapeutics market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2018-2028.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the healthcare sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest healthcare market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1368/global-asthma-spacers-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583317/Asthma-Spacers-Market-to-Cross-US-18-Bn-by-2026-End-Aerochambers-Continue-to-Lead-with-40-Share-of-Total-Sales-Concludes-a-FactMR-Report