The cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is poised to grow by USD 2.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis Report by Product (Pap smear test and HPV testing), Technology (ELISA, FISH, NASBA, PCR, Multichromatic staining and microscopy), End-user (Hospitals, Clinical diagnostic laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased adoption of HPV home testing kits. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market.

Market vendors are developing various innovative home-based products that provide quick and accurate test results. This will help in reducing the cost for patients thereby facilitating in the prevention and managment of cervical cancer. For instance, the development of products such as the At-home HPV testing kit by Breakspear Medical and careHPV test by QIAGEN has enabled people to perform cervical cancer diagnostic tests at home and has increased the number of people undergoing cervical cancer diagnostic testing. Thus, the increasing focus of various conglomerate companies on developing cervical cancer home testing kits that are cost-efficient and accurate will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

The company operates in key business segments including Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers a range of cervical cancer diagnostic testing products such as Abbott RealTime High Risk HPV.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company operates in key business segments including Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers a range of cervical cancer diagnostic testing products such as BD Totalys system.

bioMérieux SA

The company offers a range of cervical cancer diagnostic testing products such as NucliSENS EasyQ HPV, through its in vitro diagnostic segment.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical and biotechnology oriented solutions through key business segments including Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers a range of cervical cancer diagnostic testing products such as AmpliTrol HPV.

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company offers services and solutions through the Pharmaceutical and Medical business segments. The company offers a range of cervical cancer diagnostic testing products such as SafeTex Classic Pap Smear Test Kits.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pap smear test size and forecast 2019-2024

HPV testing size and forecast 2019-2024

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

ELISA size and forecast 2019-2024

FISH size and forecast 2019-2024

NASBA size and forecast 2019-2024

PCR size and forecast 2019-2024

Multichromatic staining and microscopy size and forecast 2019-2024

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic laboratories size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

