Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF18 ISIN: IT0004147952 Ticker-Symbol: NP5 
Xetra
27.03.20
17:35 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,160
-3,79 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,900
5,100
18:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA4,060-3,79 %