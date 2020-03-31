Sun Life Financial Inc. announces virtual Annual Meetings of shareholders and voting policyholders and availability of 2019 Annual Report, 2020 Management Information Circular and 2020 Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that its Annual Meeting of shareholders and the Annual Meeting of voting policyholders of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 will be held in a virtual-only format. The Company also announced that its 2019 Annual Report and its Notice of Annual Meeting and Management Information Circular are available as of March 26, 2020.

In light of any possible mail disruptions in the United Kingdom, the Company wants to ensure shareholders and voting policyholders are aware of the electronic availability of the meeting materials and instructions to vote in advance of this year's annual meetings.

Virtual Annual Meetings of Shareholders and Voting Policyholders

We're in the business of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We have been actively monitoring COVID-19 developments and the directives provided by Government officials and public health authorities.

The health and well-being of our employees, Clients, investors and communities is our top priority. We are doing our part to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In line with the latest directives and guidance from public health authorities and the Provincial and Federal Governments, this year's annual meetings will be held as a live webcast only. Shareholders and voting policyholders will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online in real time regardless of their location, submit questions and vote on a number of important matters. Shareholders, voting policyholders, investors or members of the public will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

The Company's virtual Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. (Toronto time) by live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/186947015 using the password sunlife2020. For detailed instructions on how to join the webcast and vote at the virtual meeting, shareholders should refer to the 2020 Management Information Circular and voting policyholders should refer to the Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet and their proxy form or voting instruction form.

Shareholders and voting policyholders are encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2020 Management Information Circular or Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet, as applicable. Registered shareholders are asked to return their completed proxies or exercise their vote by the voting deadline, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5 p.m. (Toronto time). Voting policyholders are asked to return their proxies no later than 5 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 28, 2020.

If you have any questions, please call our transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada) at the following numbers:

Canada and the United States: 1-877-224-1760



United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Channel

Islands and Isle of Man: + 44 (0) 345-602-1587



Philippines: 632-5318-8567 (Metro Manila) 1-800-1-888-2422 (Provinces)



Hong Kong: 852-2862-8555



Other countries: 416-682-3865

Meeting Materials

The meeting materials for Sun Life Financial Inc. have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Distribution to shareholders has begun and these documents can also be accessed electronically on:

SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com

EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Our transfer agent's website at https://www.meetingdocuments.com/astca/slf

Our website at www.sunlife.com/2019AnnualReport andwww.sunlife.com/AnnualMeetingMaterials.

Shareholders may obtain printed copies of the audited annual financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company through its website.

The 2019 Annual Report includes the Company's management's discussion and analysis, consolidated financial statements, earnings by business group and other Company information.

The meeting materials for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada can be accessed electronically on:

Our transfer agent's website at https://www.meetingdocuments.com/astca/sla

Our website at www.sunlife.com/2019AnnualReport andwww.sunlife.com/AnnualMeetingMaterials.

Media Relations Contact:

Rajani Kamath

Associate Vice-President

Corporate Communications

Rajani.Kamath@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Chalmers

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor

Relations & Capital Management

investor.relations@sunlife.com