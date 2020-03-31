TPC Automation program offered to accelerate the manufacturing of medical ventilators. During the Shelter in Place order (National State of Emergency time period), the company is offering a free pneumatic components program to manufacturers making medical ventilators for use with COVID-19 patients.

Santa Fe Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - TPC Automation has created a program to accelerate the manufacturing of medical ventilators. During the Shelter in Place order (National State of Emergency time period), the company will be offering a free pneumatic components program to manufacturers making medical ventilators used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.





"During this state of emergency, we are operating at full capacity to ensure companies have access to pneumatic parts needed to build life-saving ventilators," says Simon Walker, President of TPC Automation.

Ventilator manufacturers can access the program by calling 562-946-8459, emailing info@tpcautomation.com. They can also visit https://tpcautomation.com/fmvp to access further information about the program and learn about TPC pneumatics products.

Medical manufacturers have been working diligently to make sure there is an adequate supply of ventilators to support the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TPC Automation is part of the solution by offering its vast catalog of pneumatics to these companies at no cost during the crisis.

"We want to be more than just a supplier," says Simon Walker. "As an essential business, we recognize our responsibility to the community. We are offering these pneumatic parts for free to speed up production for ventilator manufacturers. Ultimately, we want to help save lives."

TPC Automation is a U.S.-based technology company in Santa Fe Springs, California.

A DBA of Tanhay Inc., TPC Automation is a division of TPC Mechatronics Corporation. Ticker: 048770.KQ. The company has operated in the U.S. for over 40 years.

Since its creation, the company has been a leader in pneumatic components in North America. It also sells truck backup safety systems and operates a material handling equipment unit.

