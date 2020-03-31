Imperium Group Talks to JetFuel CEO, Enas Barkho, a Cannabis Entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Let's take it back to 1998 when Enas Barkho was a Junior in high school who at an early age knew that one day cannabis would become recreational and change the world. Enas knew he would be a part of this evolution and would be a key player in bridging cannabis and music together. Enas was a cannabis connoisseur and an entrepreneur by the age of 17 who in 10 years would be the founder of one of the greatest cannabis brands known as Jetfuel. Enas, not being a stranger to creativity, likes hitting multiple birds with one stone. His track record of talent management as well as keeping strong public relations in the community while running a cannabis brand have not gone unnoticed. Enas played a critical role in having joined the claim to fame of administering hip hop management with creating pot to order the social piece of Los Angeles.

Jetfuel, known as a luxury weed brand, has a reputation of being high quality with a strong high and is being sold in various dispensaries in all of California. It's marketed by many different social media influencers as well as customers that like to post pictures and caption "JetfuelOG" on their social media accounts such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Recreational marijuana sales are up substantially from approximately $2.5 billion in 2018, the first year of licensed cannabis sales in California, in keeping with the evaluation by using multiple sales-monitoring firms. After a rocky start in 2018, outlets which have survived California's tough licensing are trying out and packaging guidelines are "battle-hardened" and stronger because of an influx of investment that has allowed them to take benefit of the state's big populace and pent-up demand for legal products, said numerous analysts for income-tracking firms. California being a global hotspot for hip hop and marijuana, Enas is successfully gaining market capitalization in both industries which is a very tough feat.

Enas, the founder of talent management group Face Card, has been in the creative industry for over 15 years. Enas and his team have managed artists such as Cypress hill, Talib Kweli and Xzibit. These rappers have been growing their platforms and user base rapidly as they focus on West Coast Hip Hop which is a re-emerging genre in the Hip Hop and R&B scene.

After managing such big artists, Enas wanted to venture off and see where else he could take artists' careers. As the artists were all pioneers in the marijuana space Enas quickly pivoted and started to invest heavily in creating brands in the cannabis industry labeling the brand "Jet Fuel". They have been creating a unique brand that offers a different, more high-end cannabis, with extremely high THC percentage, giving customers a very high-end product.

"JetfuelOG" is the strain of marijuana. The brand has a reputation for being high quality and consistent. It's one of the traditional brands emerging in the compliant market.

Media:

Shazir Mucklai

shazir@imperium-pr.com

SOURCE: Imperium Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583320/Imperium-Group-Talks-to-JetFuel-CEO-Enas-Barkho-a-Cannabis-Entrepreneur